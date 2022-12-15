Twitch Now Lets Users Post Follower Emotes From Channels They Subscribe To

Twitch now allows users to post follower emotes from channels they subscribe to, a feature the broader Twitch community has been wanting since follower emotes were implemented.

Before this update, follower emotes could only be used in the channel they belong to. Even the streamer could not use his or her emotes outside of their own chat.

The emotes will be with you… always.



Starting today, wherever you’re chatting on Twitch, your follower emotes for channels you’re subbed to will also be there.



For more information, visit our Help Article 📚 https://t.co/USEpUDEpWz pic.twitter.com/6oumLO4RQL — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 14, 2022

This update adds up to five new emotes per monthly subscription, making the $4.99 + tax it costs more worthwhile.

The maximum amount of emotes an affiliate is allotted for tier 1 subscriptions is 19. 5 follower emotes, 5 animated emotes, and 9 regular emotes.

If you do the math, the $5.42 cents that is costs for a subscription amounts to about 29 cents per emote for the month, or 18 cents per day for all 19. That’s up from $39 cents per emote for the month, or 18 cents per day for 14.

Twitch has been rolling out a bunch of new updates over the past few months. Some of them have been great, like lowering the minimum payout for affiliates to $50 and allowing moderators to pin chat messages.

However, the Twitch community has berated the company for a host of “updates” including bringing the 70/30 split for subscription payouts to partnered users down to the standard 50/50 that all affiliates get and experimenting with getting rid of bit donations on some channels to replace it with a more rigid “cheering” system that operates like superchats on YouTube but with a worse revenue split.

Allowing the use of follower emotes on any channel is thankfully one of the better updates Twitch has rolled out recently. Let’s hope they makes this positive trend!

About the Author

Phillip Schneider is a Twitch Affiliate, gamer, and writer with a particular love for retro games of the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Favorite game ever? Mystical Ninja: Starring Goemon.

