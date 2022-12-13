Top 10 Twitch Supported Charities Streamers Can Champion

Twitch recently rolled out a new feature where streamers can run charity events directly through the platform, supporting causes that they believe in.

The pool of charities is vast and it can be daunting to pick the right one. I did a little research and found ten charities across ten different categories that streamers can have confidence fundraising for.

Whether you want to support mental health, the environment, women, or veterans, there is something out there for everyone!

Disaster Relief: Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders (DWB) is one of the world’s most well-known charities. The organization sends doctors to the world’s most dangerous locations – “armed conflicts, epidemics, natural disasters, and other crises.”

For the past couple of years, DWB has focused on providing care for covid positive patients in need of care and is a top rated charity for spending donated money on programs rather than administrative costs.

You can feel confident knowing that your viewers’ money will be spent on much needed medical care for those who need it most when running a charity fundraiser for Doctors Without Borders.

Poverty: The Water Project

The Water Project (TWP) provides “reliable water projects to communities in sub-Saharan Africa who suffer needlessly from a lack of access to clean water and proper sanitation.”

While most people in the world take water for granted, communities living all around sub-Saharan Africa suffer from dehydration and disease because of a lack of access to clean water.

The Water Project touts that “1 in 9 people still have no access to clean water. But in the communities we serve, it’s 9 out of 9.” If you choose TWP as your charity fundraiser, you can know that you are helping provide the most essential aspect of life to people who need it most.

Environment: Wildlife SOS

Wildlife SOS focuses on preserving endangered wildlife in India. They work to “fight poaching, conserve habitat, and rescue and care for abused or displaced elephants, bears, and leopards.”

India is one of the most geographically and ecologically largest areas in the world. Unfortunately, poachers, animal traffickers, and corporations take advantage of this for their own benefit. Wildlife SOS exists to protect the habitats of endangered animals, care for them where needed, and preserve Indian heritage.

Women: The Pregnancy and Family Life Center

The Pregnancy and Family Life Center (PFLC) provides “emotional and spiritual support” for women facing expected and unexpected pregnancies.

The PFLC works to inform women about all of the options they have when pregnant to “empower women and men on healthy lifestyles and provide the resources to enable every women to carry her baby to term.”

They also provide free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, maternity and infant supplies, STD testing, and post-abortion support.

When running a fundraiser for the Pregnancy and Family Life Center, you and your viewers can support women and their babies knowing that your contributions will promote health, wellness, and life.

Mental Health: Mad in America

Mad in America is an online publication seeking to highlight methods of psychiatry which go beyond the current “drug-based paradigm.”

The organization “provides news of psychiatric research, original journalism articles, and a forum for an international group of writers—people with lived experience, peer specialists, family members, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, program managers, journalists, attorneys, and more—to explore issues related to this goal of “remaking psychiatry.”

In addition to articles, they also host online educational courses taught by leaders in the field of psychiatry which “emphasizes psychosocial care, and de-emphasizes the use of psychiatric medications.”

If you would like to support a future of psychiatry beyond drugs, consider fundraising for Mad in America.

Food: Center for Food Safety

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) is one of the nation’s leading agricultural and food safety organizations. The non-profit seeks to “empower people, support farmers, and protect the earth from the harmful impacts of industrial agriculture.”

CFS fights issues such as antibiotic use in livestock, use of bee-killing pesticides, genetically-engineered foods, protecting endangered species, animal welfare and much more.

In court, the CFS has fought and won on issues such as stopping deregulation of GMO foods, banning pesticides which harm the developing brains of children, designating monarch butterflies as an endangered species, shutting down factory farms which grossly violated anti-pollution laws, securing meaningful organic labeling standards, and more.

The Center for Food Safety is doing fantastic work protecting our food and water supplies as well as the environment and animal welfare. All around, this is one of the best charities you could possibly fund raise for.

Child Trafficking: Breaking Chains

Many children around the world are horrifically sold into slavery by traffickers. This terrible act is very sadly commonplace in many parts of the world. It even exists in the United States.

Breaking Chains fights “for the freedom of innocent children who have been subjected to the chains of bondage through prostitution, abuse, and trafficking.”

This Christian organization works throughout the Caribbean as well as Central and South America to “not only rescue and restore, but to enable those rescued to go from victims to disciples of Christ, using their new lives to help others find freedom.”

If you aren’t into the religious aspect of the charity, there are other organizations such as Freedom Fund and Girls Not Brides which fight the same type of issue, however these are not supported by Twitch’s charity feature at the moment.

Journalism: Project Veritas

Project Veritas is one of the most important journalistic organizations in the world. This non-profit goes undercover to expose issues such as child trafficking, covered up covid vaccine information, big tech censorship, media bias, and much more.

The organization’s stated mission is “to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

Veritas is at the top when it comes to this important style of journalism and is a fantastic organization to fund raise for.

Veterans: Wounded Warrior Project

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) is the leading veterans organization aiding wounded soldiers with injuries both physical and mental.

“Through interactive programs, rehabilitative retreats, and professional services, veterans suffering from the invisible wounds of service can build resilience to help overcome mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

In addition to mental health, the WWP offers help with nutrition and physical wellness, an adaptive sports program, financial education, and help navigating the Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits process.

If veterans is your thing, the Wounded Warrior Project is one of the best charities you could choose to raise money for.

Psychedelics: MAPS

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) is “leading the psychedelic renaissance.”

MAPS is a psychedelics research organization discovering and promoting “medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana.”

Modern research into psychedelics is becoming vast and points to fantastic mental health benefits when used in the correct doses in the correct settings, such as in therapy.

For example, psychedelics have been successfully used to treat chronic depression as well as provide terminally ill patients the acceptance of their death, causing a greater quality of life prior to their passing.

Marijuana in particular has been shown to aid sleep for chronic insomniacs and some cancer survivors credit the substance for helping them become cancer free.

Supporting MAPS helps further research into medicinal uses for these substances in controlled and safe settings.

Gay Rights: LGB Alliance Deplatformed by Twitch

Just today, Twitch deplatformed LGB Alliance, an organization fighting for the rights of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people simply for not going along with radical modern gender theory.

As described on their website, LGB Alliance “fully support trans people in their struggle, for dignity, respect and a life lived free from bigotry and fear.”

However, after a spout of outrage from biased gaming bloggers Twitch has shown that no organization is allowed on their platform which does not ascribe to very new and radical notions that gender and sex are separate and that children should be exposed to artificial puberty blocker drugs.

Many people including gay, lesbian, and bisexuals believe that the gender identity issue is separate from sexual attraction and support LGB Alliance’s mission to fight LGB discrimination and protect children from harmful ideologies that can lead them to make incredibly destructive life-altering decisions at an early age.

Although Twitch has thrown this community under the bus, you can still support LGB alliance by following them on Twitter or donating directly via their website.

Were there any fantastic charities I missed? Let me know in the comments!

About the Author

Phillip Schneider is a Twitch Affiliate, gamer, and writer with a particular love for retro games of the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Favorite game ever? Mystical Ninja: Starring Goemon.

This article (Top 10 Twitch Supported Charities Streamers Can Champion) originally appeared at Phillip Schneider and may be re-posted freely with proper attribution, author credit, and this copyright statement.