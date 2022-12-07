The Dragonheart 4K Remaster is Available for Pre-order Now

One of the world’s most classic fantasy films is getting a 4K remaster available for pre-order on Amazon.

The 1996 film Dragonheart starring Dennis Quaid and Sean Connery is a fantasy adventure story about a dragon slaying knight of the “old order” who teams up with the last living dragon, Draco, to stop the evil king Einon from terrorizing his people.

Without delving into spoilers, this 2-disc feature is set to be released on February 23rd, 2023. Dragonheart has had multiple remasters in the past on both HD-DVD and Blu-Ray, but this will be the highest resolution fans can see the film in to date.

“A knight is sworn to valor, his heart knows only virtue, his blade defends the helpless, his might upholds the weak, his word speaks only truth, his wrath undoes the wicked.” – Dennis Quaid, “Bowen”

What makes Dragonheart stand out, aside from its subtle comedy and excellent storytelling, is that it was filmed on location in Slovakia rather than opting for a more GCI-centered environment.

The dragon was not entirely CGI either. To interact well with other actors in a film born in the infancy of GCI, a set of giant jaws were created by the prop department. A pair of dragon hands and other pieces were also crafted to provide more realism.

During the last two weeks of filming, Quaid acted with a broken pinky finger wrapped in a large cast. “Every time you hear Bowen scream aloud in pain or anger, that’s really Dennis Quaid yelping out in pain due to his finger,” says Screenrant.

Dragonheart, directed by Rob Cohen, runs 1 hour and 43 minutes. Despite it’s PG-13 rating, the film is enjoyed by an audience of all ages. It is a perfect gift to give for a birthday as it unfortunately comes out after Christmas.

