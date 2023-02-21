Prime Team “let down” by Lack of Credit for Original Developers in Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime Remastered was released this month to high acclaim. The game received 10/10 reviews right off the bat and to no surprise considering the original Metroid Prime is such a beloved entry in the series.

However, despite the Metroid Prime Remastered team doing a fantastic job working on top of the gaming legend that is Metroid Prime for the Gamecube, the team removed the names of all of the original developers in the credits.

“While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I’m let down Metroid Prime’s Remaster does not include the full original game credits,” said Senior Gameplay Engineer for the original Metroid Prime Zoid Kirsch. “I worked with so many amazing people on the game and everyone’s name should be included in the remaster, not just a single card like this.”

Kirsch notes that the remaster is “amazingly well done.” According to EuroGamer, Kirsch also said “the improvements to Samus and the boss models are awesome. I just noticed this particular change [to the doors] that stood out from the original. It’s still a wonderful remaster and should be played and enjoyed.”

Jack Mathews, Technical Lead Engineer for the original 2002 Metroid Prime, also voiced his displeasure of the removal of original credit.

“This is a travesty. Not just for my credit (even though most of my code was probably replaced), but for people whose code and work are largely unchanged, like Mark HH, Steve McCrea, all of the uprezzed art and concepts, the game design. Shameful.” – Jack Mathews

Metroid Prime Remastered looks like a fantastic game, but it would have never existed without the work of the original team who created Metroid Prime.

Phillip Schneider is a Twitch Affiliate, gamer, and writer with a particular love for retro games of the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Favorite game ever? Mystical Ninja: Starring Goemon.

