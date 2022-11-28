In May of 2020, author Mike Chen published Star Wars: Brotherhood, a canonized novel about characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-wan Kenobi during the time of the Clone Wars.

Chen makes a reference to the Final Fantasy X mini game called Blitzball in which Wakka, Tidus, and other characters compete in a kind of “underwater hockey” to score points. The player can win new abilities and items to use in battles as part of the main game.

Mike even confirmed that the Blitzball he refers to in the book is in fact the same Blitzball as originated in the game.

#6: There's a reference to a sport called Blitzball played in a local lake. Blitzball is basically underwater hockey played as a minigame in Final Fantasy X. As a former NHL writer, I freaking loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues. pic.twitter.com/uad4uIMcrA — Mike Chen – @mikechenwriter on Hive (@mikechenwriter) May 17, 2022

Fans speculate on exactly how some characters can hold their breath underwater for so long, but no official explanation has been given. The answer may have something to do with magic “pyreflies”.

A whole host of other references can be found in a Twitter thread created by Mike including elements of Star Trek DS9 and a recipe from Gordon Ramsey. Chen also wrote a short story included in the 2020 book From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.

As someone who grew up playing Final Fantasy X, I find it exciting to see references to this classic and beloved game in pop culture, especially in a universe as popular and vast as Star Wars.

Here’s hoping Blitzball is added as part of the next Star Wars game!

About the Author

Phillip Schneider is a Twitch Affiliate, gamer, and writer with a particular love for retro games of the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Favorite game ever? Mystical Ninja: Starring Goemon.

This article (Did You Know that Final Fantasy X’s Blitzball is Officially Canon in Star Wars?) originally appeared at Phillip Schneider and may be re-posted freely with proper attribution, author credit, and this copyright statement.