Compromised Culinary is The Best Troll Cooking Channel on YouTube

If you like cooking videos for high quality recipes and techniques, you might want to look elsewhere. However, if you like cooking videos for their trolls and humor, Compromised Culinary is the channel for you.

Compromised Culinary is a comedic YouTube cooking and food review channel run by two friends, Bobby Ginto and Johnny Orion (Garlic Grove on Twitch).

Many of their videos are genuine reviews of snack foods, but every once in a while challenges and trolls are thrown in just enough to keep you on your toes, and they always have a twist.

In one of their most recent videos, Johnny Orion teaches us how to make his “favorite holiday eggnog recipe.” Can you spot the twist?

Another video from just this week contains what I can only describe as one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen online (and this is the internet we’re talking about here – that’s saying something).

At the request of Lexdyskia, a beloved Twitch streamer in our community who notoriously once drank homemade pickled spam live on stream (yes Lex, this is what you are known for), Johnny Orion blended up an entire can of uncooked spam and downed it all through a straw.

I am thankful this holiday season that Orion does not show his face on camera or I may have thrown up while watching it.

Try sending that to your friends without telling them what’s inside!

But I don’t want to give you the impression that it is all trolls and humor inside the Compromised Culinary channel. Many of their videos feature off the wall Asian snack foods that you have probably never heard about and might like!

Bobby also does all of the artwork featured on the channel, typically drawn live on Twitch in Microsoft Paint for extra wackiness!

What are some of your favorite troll cooking channels? Let me know in the comments!

About the Author

Phillip Schneider is a Twitch Affiliate, gamer, and writer with a particular love for retro games of the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. Favorite game ever? Mystical Ninja: Starring Goemon.

This article (Compromised Culinary is The Best Troll Cooking Channel on YouTube) originally appeared at Phillip Schneider and may be re-posted freely with proper attribution, author credit, and this copyright statement.